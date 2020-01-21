Gun rights protesters clean up trash at end of Virginia rally

Protesters in support of the Second Amendment sought to leave Richmond, Virginia cleaner than they found it this morning.

Video from WSET reporter Caroline Eaker shows demonstrators collecting garbage in plastic bags.

The man called it “a birthday present for Ralph Northam,” the commonwealth’s governor.

That stands in stark contrast to the self-declared environmentalists who take to the streets.

In 2017, photos show Washington, DC was left trashed after the "Climate March."