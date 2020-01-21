Liberals Shamelessly Boo President Trump and Vice President Pence During Visit to MLK Memorial

On Monday President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence took a moment to pay their respects to Martin Luther King Jr. at the MLK Memorial in Washington, DC.

Trump and Pence stayed for about 30 seconds, according to CNN’s Daniel Dale.

Trump stood for about 30 seconds at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington this afternoon. He didn’t say anything. He got some cheers, a “USA” chant and some boos from people nearby. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 20, 2020

The announced trip was just a few hours before Trump is set to depart the White House for a planned trip to Davos, Switzerland, where he’ll be attending the World Economic Forum.

Earlier Monday, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway told reporters in the briefing room that Trump, “agrees with many of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for and agreed with for many years, including unity and equality.”

Conway also suggested Martin Luther King Jr. would have opposed Trump's impeachment, according to The Hill.