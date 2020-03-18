MSNBC Anchor: Proposed $800 Billion Stimulus Is Proof U.S. Can Afford Green New Deal (VIDEO)

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes cited a potential $800 billion in proposed economic stimulus money as proof the United States could afford a Green New Deal that would cost tens of trillions of dollars.

“BREAKING: We can, of course, afford a Green New Deal. That’s been true all along,” Hayes tweeted, linking to a report that President Donald Trump will ask Congress for an $800 billion stimulus package to respond to the coronavirus.

BREAKING: We can, of course, afford a Green New Deal. That’s been true all along. https://t.co/NRsOLF87H1 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 17, 2020

What would constitute a Green New Deal varies among Democratic politicians and pundits, but it generally refers to a proposed package of legislation for combating climate change. A version floated by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D., Mass.) last year carried one estimated price tag of $94 trillion and called for an “economic transformation,” a complete overhaul of transportation systems, and retrofitting every building in the United States. In comparison, an $800 billion economic stimulus would account for 0.85 percent of the cost of Ocasio-Cortez and Markey’s proposed legislation. – READ MORE

