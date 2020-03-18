Lindsey Graham says Trump is ‘best bet’ to fix economy a second time after coronavirus hit

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Monday that President Trump is the nation’s “best bet” to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“President Trump, in my view, fixed a broken economy once, he’s the best bet to do it twice,” the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee told the “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”

Graham said that Trump fixed the broken economy that had stagnated and was going nowhere during the Obama-Biden years.

“He’s shown his ability to rebuild a broken economy. Who do you want to fix an economy broken by a virus, somebody like Biden or somebody like Trump?”

“That’s not a hard decision,” Graham said.

Graham had been in quarantine after possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, but he said his test came back negative. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --