SELFISH: Crowds flock to open Florida beaches despite calls for social distancing

Despite nationwide calls for social distancing, crowds continued to swarm the remaining open beaches in Florida, sparking concerns of community spread of COVID-19 in the state and beyond as spring break tourists continue to mingle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Videos and photos of the crowds at Clearwater Beach on Monday caused the destination to trend on Twitter, and footage of other open Florida beaches began to circulate on social media.

Clearwater Beach, Florida is PACKED today despite “social distancing” recommendations. https://t.co/WzGydcP1Ja pic.twitter.com/vsRD4QLbhr — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 16, 2020

BUSY BEACH! This is what @MyClearwater Beach looks like right now as spring break crowds flock to the sand. #Clearwater leaders haven’t decided if they should add a curfew or close beaches but they may vote on measures related to the #coronavirus this Thursday. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/jGoxQdYJg5 — Sarah J. Hollenbeck (@SarahHollenbeck) March 16, 2020

WFLA-TV shared a video stating that Clearwater Beach was “packed,” while a reporter from WFTS-TV posted pictures from the same beach with the message, “BUSY BEACH! This is what @MyClearwater Beach looks like right now as spring break crowds flock to the sand. #Clearwater leaders haven’t decided if they should add a curfew or close beaches but they may vote on measures related to the #coronavirus this Thursday.” – READ MORE

