Conservative actor lambastes closeted Hollywood conservatives: ‘I don’t respond well to hypocrites or cowards’

Isaiah Washington, a conservative actor in Hollywood, has a message for his fellow Hollywood conservatives who attempt to hide their views: Don’t bother reaching out if you aren’t living your truth.

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” actor hit out at closeted Hollywood conservatives in a pointed Monday evening tweet.

He wrote, “I have a message for the Hollywood Actors DM’ing me and revealing that you’re Conservatives. Don’t DM me again, because you all are lame and I don’t respond well to hypocrites or cowards. You’re no different than the bystander that is waiting on the blood to spill from a martyr.”

Washington's tweet went viral, and received more than 5,000 likes in the hours since he shared the message. The tweet has also been retweeted more than 1,400 times at the time of this writing.