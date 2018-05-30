MSNBC Admits Landslide Poll Results… Americans Say Mueller’s Got Nothing

Robert Mueller’s fishing expedition has been going on for more than a year. Now, Americans are telling MSNBC — much to the network’s consternation — that it may be time for Mueller to put up the “Gone Fishin’” sign on the special counsel’s door.

A new poll released by MSNBC shows a majority of Americans think Mueller’s investigation is a “witchhunt,” much to the surprise of the people at the network.\

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has yielded many indictments and convictions, but a recent poll shows most Americans believe President Trump’s pronouncement that the Russia probe is a ‘baseless witch hunt.” https://t.co/Sx4JQdIcuW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 26, 2018

“The Robert Mueller investigation has yielded many indictments and convictions, but a recent poll shows most Americans believe Donald Trump’s pronouncement that the Russia probe is a baseless ‘witchhunt,’” the network said as they announced the poll, which merited a panel discussion anchored by Joy Reid as to “why the president is controlling the narrative on Mueller’s Russia investigation.”

According to the survey, only 41 percent of people believe the Mueller investigation has uncovered crimes, compared to 59 percent who believe that it hasn’t. – READ MORE

