Chinese ‘UFO’ found crashed in a forest turns out to be space trash

With that incredibly strange UFO report and jaw-dropping video from the US Navy still fresh in everyone’s minds, news out of China that a UFO was found crashed in a forest in the Fujian province might get your pulse to quicken a bit. Unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on your point of view — the large chunk of twisted metal found sitting silently amongst the foliage has a much more mundane explanation.

First discovered by a pair of Chinese power plant workers traveling to their job, the object did indeed come from space, but it was made right here on Earth. The large metal cone was actually the nosecone fairing from a recent Chinese rocket launch, according to the country’s space agency.

The country sent its Long March 4C rocket skyward on May 20th to deliver a communication satellite into orbit. The launch, which was conducted at the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in the Sichuan province, went just fine, but apparently space agency officials lost track of where the rocket’s nosecone was going to land. – READ MORE

