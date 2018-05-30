State Dept. Asks Judge for 45 Years To Review Fake Dossier Docs

The Washington Times reported in March on a book written by two liberal authors — Yahoo News reporter Michael Isikoff and Mother Jones magazine founder David Corn, who have themselves been implicated in the formation of the dossier — titled “Russian Roulette,” which delved deep into the Trump/Russia collusion conspiracy theory.

That book alleged that a former top State Department official at the time, Victoria Nuland, granted clearance and gave the green light for an FBI agent to meet with dossier author Christopher Steele in Rome in July 2016. This is believed to have been the start of the FBI/Steele relationship in terms of the collection of unverified anti-Trump memos.

That book seemed to confirm suspicions that Nuland, and other State Department officialsin her orbit as well, were involved in the effort to prevent then-candidate Trump from winning the 2016 election, or hamstring his administration and lead to his impeachment if he succeeded in taking office.

Those suspicions led to the filing of a Freedom of Information Act request with the State Department by the group Citizens United in October 2017. The FOIA request seeks “All e-mails sent and received” by Nuland between March 1, 2016 and January 25, 2017, as well as telephone message slips and call logs — a request that has largely been ignored by the department since that time.

The request has since transformed into a lawsuit, and a federal judge has ordered the State Department to produce the documents requested by Citizens United, but a recent filing revealed that the government bureaucrats are dragging their feet at such a slow rate that they literally asked for several decades worth of time to comply with the requests.

The State Department’s attorneys complained that the department “has faced a heavy FOIA workload for some time” and stated that they could only produce about 300 documents per month in this case, due to several other FOIA requests they also were court-ordered to comply with.

As such, they pointed out that the department’s requested minimum production level would essentially require 45 to 66 years for them to produce less than one year’s worth of documents from one individual at the department, an unjustifiable request in their view. – READ MORE

