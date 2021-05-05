MS-13 Gang Members Using Migrant Caravans To Sneak Into U.S.: Report

Members of the violent MS-13 gang, as well as members of other gangs, are using the migrant caravans to slip into the U.S.

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Chief Matthew Hudak tweeted Friday that officials had captured five gang members the previous week in Laredo, Texas.

“5 gang members in 7 days! #Laredo Sector #USBP agents arrested a total of 5 gang members in the last week, including an #ms13 & two 18th Street gang members. They attempt to evade arrest by exploiting the influx of migrants attempting to enter our country,” Hudak tweeted.

The MS-13 and 18th Street gangs are both violent gangs originating from Central America. They have also entered the U.S., committing murders in multiple East Coast states, most prominently New York. Two years ago, Suffolk County, New York, authorities said they had pretty much eliminated the gang from the area.

The Daily Wire has reported previously on the violence caused by the gangs in the U.S. In January 2020, a member of the MS-13 gang who had been deported five times previously was apprehended once again. The gang member had a history of drug offenses, grand theft auto, theft, and burglary.- READ MORE

