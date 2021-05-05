In Slip-Up Biden Says No One Who Makes Less That $400K a Year Will ‘Pay a Single Penny in Taxes’

President Joe Biden slipped up while he defended his proposed tax hikes by stating that “anybody” who makes less than $400,000 a year would not pay a “single penny” in federal taxes.

During an event in Virginia on Monday, Biden sought to address claims that he would raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year.

“The reason I’m bothering to do this is I keep hearing out in the press, ‘Biden’s going to raise your taxes,’” he said.

Biden added, “Anybody making less than $400,000 a year will not pay a single penny in taxes. And we will not increase the deficit, either, unlike the last gigantic tax cut.”

PRES. BIDEN: “Anybody making less than $400,000 a year will not pay a single penny in taxes.” pic.twitter.com/37GkyPeY1K — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 3, 2021

Biden is asking Congress to approve roughly $4 trillion to overhaul the nation’s roads and bridges, combat climate change, improve the electric grid and water systems, and expand the social safety net. – READ MORE

