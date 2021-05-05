Georgetown Students Want Ronald Reagan Airport Named After LGBT Icon JoJo Siwa

A Georgetown University student kickstarted a Change.org petition to rename the Ronald Reagan airport in Washington, D.C., after the “Dance Moms” cast member and LGBT icon JoJo Siwa.

Nearly 5,500 people have signed a petition calling for the Ronald Reagan Airport to be renamed “JoJo Siwa Washington National Airport.” The petition was started by Georgetown student Dylan Long. Under the “description” category of the petition, Long wrote, “Why on earth is there an airport named after this war criminal[?]”

The petition seeks an additional 2,000 signatures to reach its goal of 7,500 people.

In an interview with the Georgetown student-run publication The Hoya, Long said that he wanted to pick an LGBT figure to replace Reagan because of how the former president handled the AIDS epidemic.

“I really did not put too much thought into who it was, but my reasoning for picking JoJo Siwa was related to the fact that Reagan in his presidency did a lot of really terrible things with regard to the LGBTQ communities, specifically with the HIV and AIDS pandemic,” Long said. “I decided to pick JoJo Siwa because she’s been this recent rise as a new LGBT figure.”– READ MORE

