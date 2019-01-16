Group Of UC Davis Students Rip Photo Of Murdered Young Female Cop Holding Blue Lives Matter Flag

As Todd Starnes of Fox News reports, California photographer Rich Laus took the pictures, in which Corona wore a blue gown as she carried the flag. Corona posted one on Facebook with the caption, “I would like this photograph to serve as my gratitude for all of those law enforcement men and women who have served, who are currently serving, and those who have died in the line of duty protecting our liberties in this great country.”

But the Associated Students, UC-Davis Ethnic and Cultural Affairs Commission, unlike others who liked the picture, objected. In a post from a Facebook page that has since been deleted, they wrote,“The flag is blatantly anti-Black and disrespectful … We see it necessary to call-out all community members who continue to post and disseminate images of the Blue Lives Matter flag online. We would like to directly address that this flag represents an attempt by law enforcement to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement.”- READ MORE