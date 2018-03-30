Mr. Trump, here are four big things you can do to deal a real blow to the Deep State and their shenanigans

Here’s what President Trump can do now to fight back against the “Deep State,” defeat it and get on with implementing his agenda that he was elected to do:

1. Appoint the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board

Started by President Eisenhower, the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board is another tool at President Trump’s disposal that he hasn’t used. Speculation is that he is getting close to naming a chairman. It could help big time in reducing leaks in the government. It’s important to have a strong chairman and other members who understand intelligence, can’t be co-opted by federal bureaucrats and who are outside the box thinkers and can come up with real needed reforms in the intelligence community.

2. Offer Cash Rewards to Apprehend Members of the “Deep State” Involved in Criminal Activity

The Trump administration should consider offering substantial cash rewards to loyal Government employees with information leading to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of “Deep State” employees who violate the espionage laws of the United States by leaking sensitive classified information and committing other crimes. This would yield immediate investigatory results and more importantly would have a chilling impact on members of the “Deep State” inclined to participate in criminal behavior.

3. Appoint Inspectors General at the Departments of Defense, State and Homeland Security Now

Presently, there have been no nominees from President Trump for the Inspectors General positions at the Departments of Defense, State and Homeland Security. One in fact is an Obama appointee holdover. Good IG’s in each of these Departments can help ensure they function appropriately, carry out the will of the people and limit mischief.

4. Appoint Trump Loyalists Throughout the Government ASAP

President Reagan said it best, “personnel is policy.” President Trump still doesn’t have all of his team in place in key government departments and agencies. There are still too many Obama holdovers in the government and we wonder where the leaks are coming from. There are many good, qualified competent people out there who were early Trump supporters. Get them into the government fast and they’ll have President Trump’s back.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1