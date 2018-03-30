Joe Biden: Most ‘damaging’ part of Trump’s presidency was naming Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court

Former Vice President Joe Biden said the most “damaging” part of President Trump’s tenure in the White House has been the appointment of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

In an interview with the podcast “Pod Save America,” Biden said he would fight any future Supreme Court nominee of Trump’s. The president named Gorsuch to the high court last year to fill Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat after his death in 2016.

“I would work like the devil if I were in the Senate, if we had a Democratic Senate, to keep [another] Gorsuch from going on the court,” Biden said. “The single most damaging thing thus far, short of what may happen to our foreign policy, was Gorsuch going to the court.”

Trump has reportedly predicted he’ll name up to three more justices to the Supreme Court by the end of his first term. In addition to Gorsuch, the president has reportedly speculated he’ll name replacements for Justices Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1