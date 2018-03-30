Trump: “We’re Coming Out Of Syria Very Soon; Others Can Take Care Of It Now” (VIDEO)

Pres. Trump: “We’ll be coming out of Syria very soon. Let the other people take care of it now…We’re going to have 100% of the caliphate, as they call it —sometimes referred to as land. We’re taking it all back.” pic.twitter.com/N9cPYkS6pk — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 29, 2018

President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement on Thursday afternoon, stating during a speech in Richfield, Ohio dedicated to Trump’s infrastructure week, that US forces will be withdrawing from Syria, citing the defeat of ISIS and the need to defend US borders and rebuild crumbling infrastructure: “We’re coming out of Syria very soon. Let the other people take care of it now.” Others like Russia perhaps?

The US spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, Trump said, describing how the US would build schools only for insurgents to destroy them, while there was no funding to build schools in Ohio: “We build a school, they blow it up. We rebuild the school, they haven’t blown it up yet, but they will.”

The president also pointed out the “wall” and 32,000 US troops guarding the border between North and South Korea, while the US border with Mexico was not likewise protected. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1