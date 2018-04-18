MOVING FORWARD: Trump Asks Arab States To Create Force To Replace U.S. Troops In Syria

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration is communicating with friendly Arab nations about creating an Arab force to replace the U.S. military contingent in Syria. National Security Advisor John Bolton has reportedly spoken to Abbas Kamel, Egypt’s acting intelligence chief about Egypt being a linchpin in that effort. One administration official stated, “Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the U.A.E. have all been approached with respect to financial support and more broadly to contribute.”

The Trump Administration has asked Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates for billions of dollars to heal northern Syria now that Islamic State has been driven out of the region.

When President Trump announced last Friday’s missile strikes on Syria from the United States, Great Britain and France, he added, “We have asked our partners to take greater responsibility for securing their home region, including contributing larger amounts of money.”

That message was consistent with Trump’s statements earlier this month when he spoke of a speedy withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria. Trump apparently wants to avoid the mistake the Obama Administration made when his withdrawal from Iraq provided a vacuum that led to the ascendancy of Islamic State. – READ MORE

