View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Uncategorized

ABC News Cuts Comey Criticism of Obama’s Actions During Clinton Investigation

Posted on by
Share:

In The Broadcast Of Its Interview With Former Fbi Director James Comey, Abc News Did Not Air Comey’s Strong Criticism Of President Obama For Twice Publically Stating That Hillary Clinton’s Private Email Server Did Not Endanger National Security Despite An Ongoing Investigation.

In the unaired remarks, Comey went so far as to describe Obama’s comments as creating the impression that the Justice Department was biased with regard to Clinton. He charged Obama’s remarks “created this drumbeat that the Obama Justice Department, the fix is in because the president has told them what result they should reach.”

Referring to Obama’s public comments, Comey said that Obama “shouldn’t have done it. It was inappropriate.”

Yet none of those statements made the cut for ABC’s broadcast edition of its exclusive interview with Comey conducted by host George Stephanopoulos that aired Sunday night.

The network took the unusual step of releasing the transcript of Stephanopoulos’s full conversation with Comey, which reportedly lasted about five hours. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

ABC News Cuts Comey Criticism of Obama's Actions During Clinton Investigation
ABC News Cuts Comey Criticism of Obama's Actions During Clinton Investigation

In the broadcast of its interview with former FBI Director James Comey, ABC News did not air Comey’s strong criticism of President Obama for...

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: