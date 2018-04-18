Democratic Senator Calls His Own Party Out for Spreading Fake News

In this era of fake news and bogus stories, we don’t need our politicians sending out misleading emails. But that’s exactly what’s happening.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) is calling out the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee after staffers sent out an email purportedly written by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“I’m so furious, I can barely write this email,” the message, which was sent out Friday, read.

The subject line beamed, “Mueller FIRED.” Only after clicking on the misleading DCCC email — which we all know people are often loath to do — would recipients discover the FBI special counsel was still in place. Instead, the email attacked President Donald Trump because he’s (by Pelosi’s estimation) “inches away from firing” Mueller and “derailing the entire Russia investigation.”

Agree. We have to be able to convey a sense of urgency without being tricky. https://t.co/xfp4YbDRQa — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 16, 2018

Schatz wrote in a tweet Monday that his fellow liberals at the DCCC need to stop being “tricky” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1