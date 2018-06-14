Move over, J. Edgar Hoover; Rod Rosenstein is an even greater threat to the Constitution

However bad you thought it was, it really is so much worse.

However rotten and ungovernable you thought the federal swamp was, it really is so much worse.

Indeed, it will take a hundred Donald Trumps to carve out all the cancer riddling this federal government.

Behold, Rod Rosenstein, the very face of the swamp Leviathan.

Geeky and bespectacled, he is the cancer that even America’s Founders could not imagine when they crafted a set of checks and balances designed to temper even the most monstrous of human nature.

Mr. Rosenstein, one of the most powerful men in the Department of Justice, threatened to investigate members of Congress and their staff if Congress continued to fulfill its constitutional responsibility to oversee the increasingly rogue federal department.

Move over J. Edgar Hoover. Rod Rosenstein has officially taken your place as the most power-drunk, nefarious, crooked blight on justice to ever preside in the Department of “justice.”

The popularity of Congress may be in the toilet, but self-dealing rogue prosecutors with unlimited power to punish political opponents and put people in jail are so far down the toilet they are fertilizing daisies in Denmark. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1