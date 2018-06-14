True Pundit

Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ hits No. 1 on Billboard chart following pro-Trump rants

Kanye West’s new album “Ye” topped the Billboard 200 chart this week in the wake of the artist’s much-buzzed-about tweets praising President Trump.

West’s latest chart-topper marks his eighth No. 1 album. He now ties with Eminem for the second-most No. 1 albums among hip-hop artists. West is only behind Jay-Z, who’s had 14 No. 1 albums, while The Beatles has 19 No. 1 albums overall, according to Billboard.

West was criticized by some for his support of Trump and conservative commentator Candace Owens. He praised Trump in tweets saying that they shared “dragon energy.”

Kanye West calls 400 years of slavery 'a choice' after expressing support for President Trump

