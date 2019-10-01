Mouse causes a scurry among White House press after falling in reporter’s lap

A mouse fell into the lap of an NBC reporter while he was in the White House on Tuesday, causing a stir among him and his colleagues.

“A mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap,” NBC reporter Peter Alexander announced on Twitter.

In other news: A mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019

And here’s the video to prove it: pic.twitter.com/v6uSrh7KPH — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019

The tiny rodent appeared to run behind electrical cords and eventually caused a stir in the White House briefing room. – READ MORE