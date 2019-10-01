Illegal Alien Allegedly Beat, Impregnated Girl After Crossing Border as ‘Family Unit’

An illegal alien who crossed the United States-Mexico border as a “family unit” is now accused of impregnating and beating a 16-year-old girl in Louisiana.

Antonio Ical-Quip, a 36-year-old illegal alien, was charged last week by Livingston Parish, Louisiana, officials after he allegedly knocked out a 16-year-old girl whom he had impregnated, according to WBRZ reported.

Ical-Quip first arrived in the U.S. after crossing the southern border in April 2018 with a juvenile, posing as a “family unit” to federal immigration officials. After being released into the country, Ical-Quip has failed to appear at a series of assigned immigration court dates, officials said.

According to police, the 16-year-old said Ical-Quip beat and kicked her unconscious after they had an argument on September 19. The girl was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital. Detectives said the illegal alien admitted he had been having a romantic relationship with the teen. – READ MORE