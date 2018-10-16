Mounir el-Motassadeq, convicted for role in 9/11 attacks, is a free man after Germany deportation

One of the only two people who has been tried and sentenced in connection to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is a free man again – and is heading back to his native Morocco.

Mounir el-Motassadeq boarded a flight in Frankfurt on Monday after his conviction more than a decade ago for being a member of a terrorist organization and accessory to the murder of the 246 passengers and crew on the four jetliners used in the attacks.

“It’s a good feeling to know that Mr. Motassadeq is out of the country,” Hamburg’s Interior Minister Andy Grote told The Associated Press.

El-Motassadeq was released shortly before completing his 15-year-sentence on the condition that he agreed to deportation to Morocco.

“This measure will allow us to arrest him immediately should he set foot on German soil again,” Frauke Köhler, a Federal Prosecutors Office spokeswoman, told Deutsche Welle. – READ MORE