Media Rushes To Blame Trump For Journalist’s Disappearance

After Jamal Khashoggi, an occasional columnist for The Washington Post, disappeared in Turkey, the American media ran wild with speculation. Over the past week, the idea that President Donald Trump’s “enemy of the people” comment about biased media led to Khashoggi’s disappearance became a talking point of the Left.

Former Atlantic author Ron Fournier raised the connection last Wednesday in a tweet:

Trump consider journalists “enemies of the state” so it must be asked: What did the administration know? https://t.co/tdPeHRCeMr — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) October 10, 2018

The Huffington Post ran an article titled “Trump Calls Media The ‘Enemy Of The People.’ Maybe The Saudis Took Him Literally.” In it, author S.V. Date quotes Courtney Radsch of the Committee to Protect Journalists and former CIA analyst Ned Price to claim Trump’s rhetoric likely led to Khashoggi’s disappearance. Former U.S. ambassador to Greece and NATO, Nicholas Burns, was the lone person quoted saying the connection was strained.- READ MORE