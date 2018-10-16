‘I’ve Been Mad, Angry, and Upset Since 9/11’: Rand Paul Pens Bill to End Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) isn’t happy with Saudi Arabia, and he hasn’t been for a long time.

The senator penned a bill that would end the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia. Paul previously sponsored a joint resolution that blocked the military sale of tanks and other weapons to the country.

Don't get Sen. @RandPaul started on Saudi Arabia. He's been FURIOUS since 9/11. After the disappearance of a Saudi journalist, Paul tells @ericbolling he has introduced legislation to stop arming Saudi Arabia ENTIRELY. Watch the full interview ==> https://t.co/b1QlO3Jhoe pic.twitter.com/P5ngPDsBgK — CRTV (@CRTV) October 14, 2018

Covering everything from the attacks on September 11, 2001, to the recent disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Paul explained the long list of reasons he wants the U.S. to cut ties with Saudi Arabia in an interview with CRTV’s Eric Bolling. – READ MORE