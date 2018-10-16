    True Pundit

    ‘I’ve Been Mad, Angry, and Upset Since 9/11’: Rand Paul Pens Bill to End Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) isn’t happy with Saudi Arabia, and he hasn’t been for a long time.

    The senator penned a bill that would end the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia. Paul previously sponsored a joint resolution that blocked the military sale of tanks and other weapons to the country.

    Covering everything from the attacks on September 11, 2001, to the recent disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Paul explained the long list of reasons he wants the U.S. to cut ties with Saudi Arabia in an interview with CRTV’s Eric Bolling. – READ MORE

