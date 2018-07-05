Mother shoots carjacker in head after he tried to drive away with toddlers inside

A mother took matters into her own hands after a man tried to steal the car with her kids inside.

According to Fox 4, Michelle Booker-Hicks went inside a Shell gas station in Dallas on Wednesday night to pay for fuel while her toddlers — 2 and 4 years old — remained in the vehicle.

Before she returned to the pump, Booker-Hicks saw a man get into her car. She ran and quickly jumped into the vehicle as the suspect began to drive away.

She demanded that the man stop the car; when he refused, she pulled a gun from her glove compartment and shot the man in the face.

“I should have just have emptied the whole clip but I didn’t. I didn’t. I just wanted to give him a warning shot that was it,” she told KTVT. “I’m not a killer or anything like that, but I do believe in defending what’s mine.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1