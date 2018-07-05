Politics Security
Anti-Trump Goon Who Assaulted Teen Wearing MAGA Hat Just Got a Workplace Smackdown
The man who assaulted a 16-year old out having a burger with friends just received a HUGE dose of KARMA!
Tough guy Kino Jimenez just got fired from his job as a bartender at Rumble San Antonio.
Ouch. Tough break.
Jimenez’s employer responds to viral video:
‘It came to our attention earlier this evening that a part-time employee was captured on cell phone video assaulting another person at a local eatery. The assault took place, presumably, because this employee did not agree with the other individuals political stance.’
‘We have since terminated this employee, as his actions go against everything that this establishment stands for.’
‘Rumble has, and always will be, a bar that is as inclusive as any establishment could possibly be. THIS BAR IS A SAFE SPACE FOR EVERYONE! No matter your race, creed, ethnicity, sexual identity, and political stance, you are welcomed here!’
