Mother of three shopping for school supplies died protecting her 2-month-old during a massacre…in America

Jordan Anchondo, of El Paso, was 25 years old. The stay-at-home mom of three just celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Andre Anchondo. Her youngest child just two months old, her oldest about to turn six.

UPDATE: Andre Anchondo’s sister Deborah just told us he is dead. https://t.co/5QyrihE8Vd — Kate Bieri (@KateBieri) August 4, 2019

Jordan and Andre were ready to show off their new home, and there was a big party for family and friends on Saturday, August 3rd. But the couple never made it.

Instead, while back-to-school shopping on a Saturday afternoon in Texas, Jordan died. She was killed, murdered, in a Walmart, shot in cold blood as she shielded the infant in her arms.

That child lived, thanks to that bravery, but was injured by the weight of his own mother's body as she fell the floor of a retail store shopping aisle. The 2-month-old has broken bones, which may heal, but will forever know how they were broken, what weight it was that fell upon small fingers and toes.