Kamala Harris fundraises off El Paso, Dayton mass shootings

Some 29 people were killed in mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio on Saturday, and presidential candidate Kamala Harris is using the incidents to raise money so she can get to the White House.

Complete with a reader trigger warning, the Harris campaign invoked the slayings, and begged for bucks in an email titled, “No more thoughts and prayers.”

What’s worse, offering thoughts and prayers after a tragedy, or fundraising off it? Just now in my inbox from @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/2AurWxPHru — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 4, 2019

“Yesterday in El Paso, 20 people lost their lives at a shopping mall,” Harris’s email began. Her statement was inaccurate: it was at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista mall.

“It was a Saturday afternoon. They were killed by a man with an assault rifle, and it was over in minutes. – READ MORE