Mexican government vows legal action against US in response to El Paso mass shooting

The Mexican government on Sunday threatened legal action against the United States for its response to Saturday’s mass shooting at Walmart in El Paso, Texas that left 20 people dead, including six Mexican nationals.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter, in which he expressed indignation for the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall.

“The president of the Republic has instructed me so that this posture and indignation from Mexico is translated, first in protecting affected families, and then in legal actions, efficient and prompt, quick and convincing so that Mexico can demand the conditions to protect to the Mexican-American community and Mexicans in the United States,” Ebrard said.

He called Saturday’s shooting “an act of barbarism.” Ebrard didn’t offer specifics but said Mexico would take action to protect its citizens living in the U.S.

“What happened is inadmissible and today, at 4 p.m., we will announce the first judicial actions that the Mexican government will take in accordance to international law,” he added. – READ MORE