Mother Jones Writer: Warren’s Immigration Plan ‘De Facto Open Borders’

A blogger at the liberal Mother Jones wrote Friday that Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D., Mass.) immigration proposal is “de facto open borders.”

In a piece headlined “Are Democrats Now the Party of Open Borders?” Kevin Drum analyzed Warren’s plan, which includes decriminalizing unauthorized border crossings, a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants, expanded legal immigration, and a restructuring of the roles for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Comparing it to Julián Castro’s plan, Drum noted it “recommends no actions to improve border law enforcement in any way.”

“There’s nothing about either a wall or a ‘virtual wall.’ There’s nothing about E-Verify,” he wrote. “There’s nothing about ‘smarter’ or ‘more efficient’ enforcement. No one will ever be deported—except, presumably, for serious felons, though Warren doesn’t even say that explicitly.”

Drum has been critical of President Donald Trump's immigration rhetoric and GOP accusations that Democrats support open borders, but admitted he didn't see "much daylight" between Warren's proposal and "de facto open borders."