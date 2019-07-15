Graham Calls AOC and Her Squad ‘a Bunch of Communists,’ Says Their Agenda Will Help 2020 Republicans

During an interview on “Fox and Friends,” host Ainsley Earhardt asked Graham how President Donald Trump can turn around current polls that show he would lose the election if it were held tomorrow.

The senator claimed the group was a “bunch of communists” that will drive voters away from the Democratic Party so long as the president can “knock it down a notch” on his rhetoric about the group. Over the weekend, President Trump received backlash for racist remarks he made about the congresswomen after he claimed they were all born in other countries when Omar is the only immigrant in the group.

“We all know that A.O.C. and this crowd are a bunch of communists. They hate Israel; they hate our own country. They’re calling guards along our border — the Border Patrol agents — concentration camp guards. They accuse people who support Israel of doing it for ‘the Benjamins.’ They’re anti-Semitic. They’re anti-America. Don’t get down . Aim higher. We don’t need to know anything about them personally. Talk about their policies.”

Graham called the policies touted by Ocasio-Cortez and her group “disgusting.” He claimed the group could “destroy the Democratic Party.” – READ MORE