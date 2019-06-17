Most Voters Doubt Impeachment Will Happen, Want Dems to Spend Less Time Investigating Trump: Poll

According to a recent Fox News poll, the majority of American voters don’t believe that President Donald Trump should be impeached, despite calls from Democratic lawmakers to start the impeachment process.

Forty-eight percent of voters believe that Trump should not be impeached based on the evidence presented in the Mueller report. Although some Democrats are pushing to start an impeachment inquiry, 56% of voters polled said it is “not at all” likely the president will be impeached.

Another issue that voters have is the amount of time that Democrats have spent investigating the White House and Trump administration, with 48% saying that Congress should spend less time on trying to pin Trump with a crime.

As IJR Red reported, House Democrats struggled to accomplish anything in their first 100 days as the majority party and now they are focusing on investigating Trump for crimes related to the Mueller report.

Some Democrats have spoken out about their opinions on impeachment, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) previously supporting starting an impeachment inquiry while speaking to reporters, as IJR News reported. – READ MORE