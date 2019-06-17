Far-left activists held ‘#ImpeachTrump’ rallies across US — but hardly anyone showed up

The rallies were organized by far-left activist group MoveOn.org, which is pressuring congressional Democrats to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump.

“Events will be visible, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our representatives that impeachment is the will of the people. Together, we will inform our communities about Trump’s abuses and the process of impeachment, then make plans to convey our support for impeachment to our elected officials,” the group said on its website.

If Saturday’s protests proved anything, it’s that American are not enthusiastic about the progressive vision for impeaching Trump.

Pictures across social media revealed that just dozens of activists showed up at most rallies, while just a few hundred showed up in larger, more liberal cities. – READ MORE