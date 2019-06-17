Harvard Rescinds Acceptance of Conservative Activist Kyle Kashuv

Harvard has rescinded their acceptance of conservative activist Kyle Kashuv, a survivor of the 2019 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, to its 2023 undergraduate class.

In a Twitter thread Monday morning, Kashuv explained to his 300,000 followers that he believed his potential classmates had pressured the university to cancel his admittance after news reports emerged of derogatory remarks Kashuv wrote in text messages and a study document when he was 16.

When those reports first broke Kashuv issued a statement saying he was “embarrassed,” but contended he had matured in the years since the remarks had been made. Kashuv added that surviving the shooting at his high school, which killed 17 of his classmates and teachers, had transformed him.

"After the story broke, former peers & political opponents began contacting Harvard urging them to rescind me," Kashuv wrote. Kashuv shortly thereafter received a letter from the university alerting him that they had the right to cancel his previous admittance and asked for a full explanation of his remarks within 72 hours.