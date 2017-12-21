Mosque Raided by Armed Police as Islamic Radical ‘Christmas Market Bomb Plot’ Foiled

An Islamic fundamentalist plot to allegedly bomb a London Christmas market has been foiled, after police raided an “Islamic community centre” and arrested a number of men, with claims one could be a Syrian migrant.

Armed police and MI5 were involved in the raids in Sheffield and Chesterfield, targeting a “bomb factory” above a chip shop and the Fatima Community Centre, also described as a mosque, where one suspect worked.

The centre is run by the Muslim Association of Britain, an affiliate of the Muslim Council of Britain which is linked with the international, pro-caliphate Islamist group the Muslim Brotherhood.

It is claimed the centre also has close links to the Emaan Trust, which is building a new mega-mosque in Sheffield. – READ MORE

