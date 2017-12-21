City of Berkeley might boycott companies who build Trump’s border wall

As President Trump presses forward on his promise to “build the wall,” Berkeley’s City Council has approved the development of an ordinance that would forbid it from contracting with companies involved in the southern border wall’s construction.

The move is part of a growing push in California’s most progressive cities to blacklist any company that might help Trump accomplish his national security agenda.

Earlier this month, the Oakland City Council unanimously passed a similar measure, and two of the country’s largest sanctuary cities, Los Angeles and San Francisco, floated related measures after Trump signed his executive order on the border wall.

While this pointless action is sure to have zero impact on the wall construction, Berkeley apparently could not tolerate the thought of other cities acting more liberal than itself. – READ MORE

