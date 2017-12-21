Alan Dershowitz: Mueller ‘Has a Credibility Problem’ (VIDEO)

Monday on Fox News‏ Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said he believed FBI special counsel Robert Mueller had a “has a credibility problem.”

Dershowitz said, “I’m not a Republican, I’m a Democrat. I think he has a credibility problem. He should have been more careful about who he hired. He should have disclosed he had taken that FBI agent off the case after his messages came out. I think he has a credibility problem on these emails without a warrant. I think he has a credibility problem if he used the dossier in order to get national security wiretaps.” – READ MORE

