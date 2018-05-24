True Pundit

‘Morning Joe’: You’re ‘Too Stupid To Handle Household Appliances’ If You Think The FBI Was Against Trump (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Wednesday that if you don’t understand how the FBI hurt Hillary Clinton and not Donald Trump in the 2016 election, you’re “too stupid to handle household appliances.”

“Everything the FBI did in the home stretch was to Donald Trump’s benefit and Hillary Clinton’s detriment. Clinton’s detriment, including McCabe’s leak,” Scarborough said.- READ MORE

