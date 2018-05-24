Politics TV
WATCH: Trump Destroys Reporter Who Challenged Him For Saying He Did ‘Service’ To Country By Firing Comey
President Trump took questions on his way to Marine One Wednesday as he departed the White House for New York.
A gaggle of reporters asked a number of questions about Trump’s recent revelations that there was a spy monitoring his campaign for the FBI.
Trump was asked if the use of the word “spy” was appropriate. “Former FBI Director, James Comey, said to use the word ‘spy’ is the wrong word,” a reporter shouted.
Trump did not hesitate, saying “I think James Comey has got a lot of problems.” The president continued, “If you look at what at he did, if you look at all of the lies — the tremendous lies — if you look at all that’s going on, I think James Comey has got a lot of problems.” – READ MORE
