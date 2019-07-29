‘Morning Joe’ Guest: Trump’s Baltimore Rhetoric Could Lead To ‘Horrible Civil War’ (VIDEO)

America may be on the verge of a “horrible civil war” because President Donald Trump criticized a crime-ridden major city that has exclusively been run by Democratic mayors for decades, according to a guest on “Morning Joe,” reports Fox News.

"Donald trump is upset because Congressman Cummings is everything that Donald Trump is not. He is calm; he is smart; he is thoughtful; he actually works for his constituents. He is a good public servant. He is the example of the American dream." —@K_JeanPierre pic.twitter.com/MtRjjvRHXk — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 29, 2019

According to Jean-Pierre, Trump’s rhetoric regarding Baltimore will continue until the 2020 election — which she believes could lead to a civil war.

“I don’t know where Donald Trump wants to take this, but wherever it is, it’s going to be dangerous,” she said. “It could lead to some sort of horrible civil war. He is testing us. He’s testing the democracy. He’s shredding the Constitution. And so, Republicans, the leadership in the Republican Party, need to stand up. You have to speak up. Because if you don’t, you are encouraging this. You are picking Donald Trump, loyalty to Donald Trump, instead of to the country.” – READ MORE