Capt. ‘Sully’ Sullenberger tweets support for union’s call to set standards for emotional support animals

Sully apparently wants the Department of Transportation to tighten its leash on emotional support animals.

Capt. Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger, who safely landed a US Airways flight on the Hudson River in 2009, in what became known as the “Miracle on the Hudson,” has shared his support for the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), who recently called upon the DoT to set clear standards for the classification of emotional support animals.

The AFA’s statement came in response to a July 22 incident, during which a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight — operated by Envoy Air — was bitten in the handby an emotional support dog between Dallas and Greensboro, N.C. He subsequently received five stitches.

“Passengers too often bring aboard flights animals that should not be on an airplane. This must stop,” Sullenberger tweeted at the AFA on Friday evening, along with a link to a USA Today article on the incident. – READ MORE

