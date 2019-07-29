WATCH: Ratcliffe Claims It Appears There Were ‘Crimes Committed’ Under Obama Admin During Mueller Probe

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) claimed that it appeared there were “crimes committed” by the Obama administration during former Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe into Russian election interference.

During an interview with Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Ratcliffe — a former federal prosecutor and President Donald Trump‘s pick to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats — was asked by host Maria Bartiromo “where the wrongdoing was specifically” in the origins of Mueller’s investigation.

Ratcliffe responded by saying that the “first thing” that the people investigating the origins of the probe — Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Attorney General William Barr — needed to do was “not do what the Democrats have done” by accusing Trump of “a crime” then try to “reverse engineer” justification for their accusation.

He went on to say that he would not “accuse any specific person of any crime” but that he wanted a “fair process” to reach the conclusion that a crime was committed and claimed that there were “crimes committed” under Obama’s tenure as president. – READ MORE