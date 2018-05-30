Florida Cop Faces Suspension For ‘Violent’ Anti-David Hogg Facebook Post

A Florida cop is facing disciplinary action after posting a comment on Facebook concerning Parkland shooting survivor and anti-gun activist David Hogg and his most recent drummed-up anti-National Rifle Association protest directed at Publix supermarket.

Reacting to the Hogg-led Publix “die-in” protest, veteran Coconut Creek police K-9 officer Brian Valenti reportedly wrote via Facebook, “Hope some old lady loses control of her car in that lot. Jus saying…..”

According to the Sun Sentinel, Valenti was commenting on a story about the protest, which included Hogg and other anti-gun activists drawing 17 body outlines in chalk outside a Publix in Coral Springs over the business’ donations to politicians who support the NRA, a pro-Second Amendment organization that represents over 5 million Americans. The outlines were supposed to represent the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on February 14, seemingly tying Publix and the NRA to the massacre without any evidence.

Before Valenti removed the post, a screenshot of the comment was captured and sent to his department by a woman named Kim Simonson, who is demanding the officer be punished or fired.

“Whether someone agrees with these students or not, it is in very poor taste for a police officer to make the following comment regarding students that have just been through a tragic shooting,” wrote Simonson.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1