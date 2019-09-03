More Victims Located in Horrible Boat Tragedy Off Santa Cruz Island in California

At least 33 people were feared dead after a boat caught fire off Santa Cruz Island, California, early Monday morning and sank, officials have confirmed.

The Santa Barbara-based boat was carrying recreational scuba divers. Five crew members jumped to safety but all 33 passengers were missing.

The Coast Guard confirmed at 11 a.m. local time (2 p.m. ET) that four bodies had been recovered near the boat.

Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll said the bodies had injuries consistent with drowning.

Searchers were continuing to look for 29 other people who were aboard the vessel Conception when it burned while anchored off Santa Cruz Island.

Authorities gave fluctuating information about the number of people aboard the vessel throughout the day. The Coast Guard said a sixth crew member who was on the manifest was actually not aboard.

There were a total of five rescued. – READ MORE