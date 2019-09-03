Woman arrested after burning American flag in Virginia. Firefighters have the perfect response.

Virginia police announced last week they had arrested 22-year-old Kayla Caniff for burning an American flag and destroying property in the process.

According to WRC-TV, an Arlington police officer arrested Caniff after spotting her burn a flag attached to a chain link fence late Thursday night. She was subsequently charged with property destruction.

Today crews placed the giant 9-11 flag at the FTA. Then, we placed 16 flags on the overpasses along Route 66.#NeverForget #343 #September11th #9/11 pic.twitter.com/5nKo7W0rX7 — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) August 30, 2019

In response, Fairfax County firefighters unfurled a giant American flag at their training center and placed 16 American flags on overpasses along Interstate 66 to honor 9/11 victims. – READ MORE