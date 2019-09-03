Biden Again Misrepresents Iraq War Stance (VIDEO)

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden again misrepresented his previous stance on the Iraq war, claiming he “came out against the war” the “moment it started” despite defending his vote to authorize force in Iraq months after the war began.

After laughing at the notion that critics question his judgement on foreign policy, Biden inaccurately defended his record on the Iraq War in an interview with the NPR Politics Podcast. While acknowledging his Senate vote to authorize the war, Biden claimed he opposed combat efforts as soon as the “shock and awe” bombing campaign and invasion began.

President George W. Bush “said he needed the vote to be able to get inspectors in, into Iraq to determine whether or not Saddam Hussein was engaged in dealing with a nuclear program,” Biden said. “He got them in, and before we know, we had ‘shock and awe.'”

“Immediately, the moment it started, I came out against the war at that moment,” Biden claimed. – read more