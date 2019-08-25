MORE CONFUSION: Biden asks ‘What’s not to like about Vermont?’ — in New Hampshire! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden thought he was in Vermont when he was in New Hampshire today.

The Democrat front runner was speaking to reporters during a stop in Keene, New Hampshire, when one asked, “What’s your impression of Keene?”

Biden talks w/press in Keene, NH: “I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town…everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot.” pic.twitter.com/0hKsgiDfwM — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) August 24, 2019

“I’ve been here a number of times, last time was, I think, uh, all the way back in 2014, but I’ve been here before that.

“I love this place,” he continued. “Look, what’s not to like about Vermont, in terms of the beauty of it?” he asked. – READ MORE