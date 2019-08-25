MORE CONFUSION: Biden asks ‘What’s not to like about Vermont?’ — in New Hampshire! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden thought he was in Vermont when he was in New Hampshire today.

The Democrat front runner was speaking to reporters during a stop in Keene, New Hampshire, when one asked, “What’s your impression of Keene?”

“I’ve been here a number of times, last time was, I think, uh, all the way back in 2014, but I’ve been here before that.

“I love this place,” he continued. “Look, what’s not to like about Vermont, in terms of the beauty of it?” he asked. – READ MORE

