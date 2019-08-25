Omar Is Very Unhappy That Top Democrat Nadler Called Her Out for Anti-Semitism

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) (shown above left) is very unhappy, it seems, that top House Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) appeared to accuse her, along with President Donald Trump, of spreading anti-Semitic messages and statements.

It’s fascinating to many political onlookers that this elected official feels she can say just about anything about anyone — but then when people react to her comments and push back, she has problems with those reactions and pushback.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the liberal progressive lawmaker and Democratic squad member said it is “sickening to watch people make false equivalences between the open bigotry and hatred of this president and progressives.”

That’s why it is sickening to watch people make false equivalences between the open bigotry and hatred of this President and progressives. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 23, 2019

Omar’s remarks came just a day after the House Judiciary chairman chided people of both parties – including Trump as well as both Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) – and suggested they have been promoting anti-Semitic language.

“The growing anti-Semitism in our political dialogue is repugnant,” Nadler tweeted.

He also wrote that Trump's "comments about disloyalty are a vicious and dangerous anti-Semitic trope. And the Carlos Latuff cartoon forwarded by @RepRashida and @Ilhan can surely be read for its vile underlying message."